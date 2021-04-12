The overall death toll is 2,937,096 people, while 77,446,468 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 136 million patients as of April 12.

Read alsoCOVID-19: China's CoronaVac vaccine certified for use in UkraineAs many as 136,056,956 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 10:20 on April 12, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll is 2,937,096 people, while 77,446,468 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (562,066 people), Brazil (353,137), Mexico (209,338), India (170,179), the United Kingdom (127,331), Italy (114,254), Russia (101,282), and France (98,909).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (31,197,872 confirmed cases), India (13,527,717), Brazil (13,482,023), France (5,119,590), Russia (4,589,209), the United Kingdom (4,384,610), Turkey (3,849,011), Italy (3,769,814), and Spain (3,347,512).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

Translation: Olena Kotova