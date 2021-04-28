The overall death toll is 3,135,492 people, while 86,267,559 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 148.7 million patients as of April 28.

As many as 148,732,626 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:20 on April 28, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (573,381 people), Brazil (395,022), Mexico (215,547), India (201,187), the United Kingdom (127,705), Italy (119,912), Russia (107,167), and France (103,762).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (32,176,051 confirmed cases), India (17,997,113), Brazil (14,441,563), France (5,595,403), Russia (4,725,252), Turkey (4,710,582), the United Kingdom (4,425,259), Italy (3,981,512), and Spain (3,496,134).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

