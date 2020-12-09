The overall death toll is 1,557,674 people, while 43,983,163 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 68.2 million patients as of December 9.

Read alsoWP: FDA review confirms safety and efficacy of Pfizer coronavirus vaccineAs many as 68,266,810 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 10:26 on December 9, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (286,319 people), Brazil (178,159), India (141,360), Mexico (110,874), the United Kingdom (62,130), Italy (61,240), and France (56,453).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (15,171,935 confirmed cases), India (9,735,850), Brazil (6,674,999), Russia (2,492,713), France (2,363,197), Italy (1,757,394), and the United Kingdom (1,754,911).

As many as 191 countries have been affected by the virus.

