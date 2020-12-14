The overall death toll is 1,613,260 people, while 47,282,941 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 72.2 million patients as of December 14.

Read alsoU.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use – mediaAs many as 72,270,693 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 10:28 on December 14, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll is 1,613,260 people, while 47,282,941 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (299,177 people), Brazil (181,402), India (143,355), Mexico (113,953), Italy (64,520), the United Kingdom (64,267), and France (58,015).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (16,256,754 confirmed cases), India (9,884,100), Brazil (6,901,952), Russia (2,629,699), France (2,430,612), United Kingdom (1,854,490), and Italy (1,843,712).

As many as 191 countries have been affected by the virus.

Author: UNIAN