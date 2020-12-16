The overall death toll is 1,635,995 people, while 41,640,585 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 73.5 million patients as of December 16.

Read alsoCOVAX approves over 8 mln doses of free COVID-19 vaccine for Ukraine, official saysAs many as 73,510,718 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:26 on December 16, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll is 1,635,995 people, while 41,640,585 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (303,849 people), Brazil (182,799), India (144,096), Mexico (115,099), Italy (65,857), the United Kingdom (65,006), and France (59,182).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (16,724,753 confirmed cases), India (9,932,547), Brazil (6,970,034), Russia (2,682,866), France (2,447,406), Turkey (1,898,447), and the United Kingdom (1,893,436).

As many as 191 countries have been affected by the virus.

