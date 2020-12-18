The overall death toll is 1,662,679 people, while 42,371,789 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 74.9 million patients as of December 18.

Read alsoFrench President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19 – mediaAs many as 74,983,475 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:27 on December 18, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll is 1,662,679 people, while 42,371,789 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (310,782 people), Brazil (184,827), India (144,789), Mexico (116,487), Italy (67,220), the United Kingdom (66,150), and France (59,733).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (17,212,496 confirmed cases), India (9,979,447), Brazil (7,110,434), Russia (2,764,843), France (2,483,524), Turkey (1,955,680), and the United Kingdom (1,954,268).

As many as 191 countries have been affected by the virus.

Author: UNIAN