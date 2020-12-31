The overall death toll is 1,805,521 people, while 46,743,930 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 82.7 million patients as of December 31.

As many as 82,745,324 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:22 on December 31, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (342,395 people), Brazil (193,875), India (148,738), Mexico (124,897), Italy (73,604), the United Kingdom (72,657), and France (64,508).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (19,744,734 confirmed cases), India (10,266,674), Brazil (7,619,200), Russia (3,100,018), France (2,657,624), the United Kingdom (2,440,202), and Turkey (2,194,272).

As many as 191 countries have been affected by the virus.

