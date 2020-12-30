The overall death toll is 1,790,415 people, while 46,366,176 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 82 million patients as of December 30.

Read alsoEurope launches vaccination program in bid to leave pandemic behind – mediaAs many as 82,022,480 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 10:22 on December 30, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll is 1,790,415 people, while 46,366,176 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (338,632 people), Brazil (192,681), India (148,439), Mexico (123,845), Italy (73,029), the United Kingdom (71,675), and France (64,204).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (19,515,430 confirmed cases), India (10,224,852), Brazil (7,563,551), Russia (3,100,018), France (2,631,111), the United Kingdom (2,389,963), and Turkey (2,178,580).

As many as 191 countries have been affected by the virus.

Author: UNIAN