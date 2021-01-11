The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 90.2 million patients as of January 11.

As many as 90,295,028 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:22 on January 11, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Read alsoJapan detects new coronavirus variant – mediaThe overall death toll is 1,935,060 people, while 50,011,485 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (374,329 people), Brazil (203,100), India (151,160), Mexico (133,706), the United Kingdom (81,567), Italy (78,755), France (67,885), and Russia (60,963).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (22,409,130 confirmed cases), India (10,466,595), Brazil (8,105,790), Russia (3,366,715), the United Kingdom (3,081,368), France (2,840,864), Turkey (2,326,256), Italy (2,276,491), and Spain (2,050,360).

As many as 191 countries have been affected by the virus.

Author: UNIAN