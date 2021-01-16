The overall death toll is 2,016,131 people, while 51,860,310 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 94.2 million patients as of January 16.

Read alsoUkraine to buy COVID-19 vaccine via UK firm – MinisterAs many as 94,204,277 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 21:22 on January 16, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (393,711 people), Brazil (208,246), India (152,093), Mexico (139,022), the United Kingdom (88,747), Italy (81,800), France (70,093), and Russia (64,134).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (23,638,112 confirmed cases), India (10,542,841), Brazil (8,393,492), Russia (3,507,201), the United Kingdom (3,366,988), France (2,931,683), Turkey (2,380,665), Italy (2,368,733), and Spain (2,252,164).

As many as 191 countries have been affected by the virus.

Author: UNIAN