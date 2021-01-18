The overall death toll is 2,031,052 people, while 52,332,241 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 95 million patients as of January 18.

Read alsoPM Shmyhal names condition for greenlighting Chinese vaccine in UkraineAs many as 95,051,894 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:21 on January 18, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (397,600 people), Brazil (209,847), India (152,419), Mexico (140,704), the United Kingdom (89,429), Italy (82,177), France (70,422), and Russia (64,601).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (23,936,775 confirmed cases), India (10,571,773), Brazil (8,488,099), Russia (3,530,379), the United Kingdom (3,405,740), France (2,969,091), Turkey (2,387,101), Italy (2,381,277), and Spain (2,252,164).

As many as 191 countries have been affected by the virus.

Author: UNIAN