The overall death toll is 1,442,921 people, while 39,461,100 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 61.6 million patients as of November 28.

Read alsoUNICEF expert predicts peak of COVID-19 epidemic in UkraineAs many as 61,670,978 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:26 on November 28, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll is 1,442,921 people, while 39,461,100 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (264,858 people), Brazil (171,974), India (136,200), Mexico (104,242), the United Kingdom (57,648), Italy (53,677), and France (51,999).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (13,091,758 confirmed cases), India (9,351,109), Brazil (6,238,350), France (2,248,209), Russia (2,196,691), Spain (1,628,208), and the United Kingdom (1,593,250).

As many as 191 countries have been affected by the virus.

More news reports

Author: UNIAN