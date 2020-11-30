The overall death toll is 1,460,049 people, while 40,164,221 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 62.7 million patients as of November 30.

Read alsoDaily COVID-19 high beats record third day in row with almost 16,300 cases reported Nov 28As many as 62,789,645 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 10:27 on November 30, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll is 1,460,049 people, while 40,164,221 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (266,875 people), Brazil (172,833), India (137,139), Mexico (105,655), the United Kingdom (58,342), Italy (54,904), and France (52,410).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (13,384,651 confirmed cases), India (9,431,691), Brazil (6,314,740), Russia (2,275,936), France (2,270,573), Spain (1,628,208), and the United Kingdom (1,621,305).

As many as 191 countries have been affected by the virus.

Author: UNIAN