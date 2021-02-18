The overall death toll is 2,430,511 people, while 61,895,457 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 109.9 million patients as of February 18.

Read alsoPfizer files paperwork to register COVID-19 vaccine in UkraineAs many as 109,924,637 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 10:23 on February 18, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (490,540 people), Brazil (242,090), Mexico (177,061), India (156,014), the United Kingdom (119,159), Italy (94,540), France (83,271), and Russia (80,118).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (27,826,815 confirmed cases), India (10,950,201), Brazil (9,978,747), the United Kingdom (4,083,092), Russia (4,066,164), France (3,573,638), Spain (3,107,172), Italy (2,751,657), and Turkey (2,609,359).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

Author: UNIAN