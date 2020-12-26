The overall death toll is 1,754,762 people, while 45,250,266 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 80.1 million patients as of December 26.

Read alsoCOVID-19 vaccine delivered to all EU countries – EU Commission President (Video)As many as 80,166,360 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 21:22 on December 26, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll is 1,754,762 people, while 45,250,266 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (331,116 people), Brazil (190,488), India (147,343), Mexico (121,837), Italy (71,620), the United Kingdom (70,512), and France (62,694).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (18,881,783 confirmed cases), India (10,169,118), Brazil (7,448,560), Russia (2,992,123), France (2,607,688), the United Kingdom (2,262,715), and Turkey (2,133,373).

As many as 191 countries have been affected by the virus.

Author: UNIAN