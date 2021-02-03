The overall death toll is 2,253,684 people, while 57,705,013 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 103.8 million patients as of February 3.

Read alsoHealth minister says no Ukrainian region belongs to red quarantine zone nowAs many as 103,897,537 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 10:23 on February 3, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll is 2,253,684 people, while 57,705,013 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (446,885 people), Brazil (226,309), Mexico (159,533), India (154,596), the United Kingdom (108,225), Italy (89,344), France (77,383), and Russia (72,982).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (26,435,563 confirmed cases), India (10,777,284), Brazil (9,283,418), the United Kingdom (3,863,757), Russia (3,842,145), France (3,283,645), Spain (2,851,869), Italy (2,570,608), and Turkey (2,492,977).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

