Ukrainian expert points out positive shifts in gas transit talks
10:00, 11 December 2019Economy
335 0
The latest discussions were held with Russia on the sidelines of the Normandy Four summit in Paris December 9.
Please Subscribe For Full Access
UNIAN Web subscription
Get a complete information picture of the day by subscribing to UNIAN’s news feeds.
For more information, please call:
+38 (044) 354-28-06
n.tkachenko@pluses.com.ua
If you see a spelling error on our site, select it and press Ctrl+Enter