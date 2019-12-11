Ukreximbank to reconduct competition to select head of board
14:00, 11 December 2019Economy
166 0
The decision was made after the SBU Security Service of Ukraine detained head of Ukreximbank Board, Oleksandr Hrytsenko.
Please Subscribe For Full Access
UNIAN Web subscription
Get a complete information picture of the day by subscribing to UNIAN’s news feeds.
For more information, please call:
+38 (044) 354-28-06
n.tkachenko@pluses.com.ua
If you see a spelling error on our site, select it and press Ctrl+Enter