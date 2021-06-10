The vaccination campaign in Ukraine was launched on February 24, 2021.

Some 55,573 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Wednesday, June 9.

That's according to the Health Ministry's official website.

In total, 1,545,019 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while 180,453 people have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

Read alsoCOVID-19 in Ukraine: Over 1,700 new cases reported as of June 10The shots were administered by 516 mobile vaccination teams and at 616 vaccination centers.

Vaccination in Ukraine

The government is administering the following vaccines: the Covishield vaccine (AstraZeneca), produced under license in India by Serum Institute; CoronaVac, developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech; Pfizer-BioNTech's Comirnaty vaccine; the AstraZeneca-SKBio vaccine produced in South Korea, and the Janssen vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson.

