Over 55,500 Ukrainians vaccinated against COVID-19 in past day / Photo from UNIAN
Some 55,573 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Wednesday, June 9.
That's according to the Health Ministry's official website.
In total, 1,545,019 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while 180,453 people have been fully vaccinated against the disease.
Read alsoCOVID-19 in Ukraine: Over 1,700 new cases reported as of June 10The shots were administered by 516 mobile vaccination teams and at 616 vaccination centers.
Vaccination in Ukraine
- The vaccination campaign in Ukraine was launched on February 24, 2021.
- The government is administering the following vaccines: the Covishield vaccine (AstraZeneca), produced under license in India by Serum Institute; CoronaVac, developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech; Pfizer-BioNTech's Comirnaty vaccine; the AstraZeneca-SKBio vaccine produced in South Korea, and the Janssen vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson.