Ukrainian exporters post an additional US$2.7 billion in revenue.

Ukraine boosted exports to the European Union by almost a third in the first five months of this year compared to the same period last year.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting on June 10.

Read alsoUkraine to launch national exchange trading in capital within three years

"In the first five months, our exports to the European Union grew by more than a third. This is an additional US$2.7 billion in revenue from Ukrainian exports. Now these exports are at a record level, and, of course, the European Union remains our main trading partner. We will continue to work to ensure that Ukrainian entrepreneurs have the fullest access to the markets of Europe and beyond," he said.

According to the prime minister, this year, the government is counting on a "serious review" of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU, namely, its trade-related provisions.

Previous indicators

At the beginning of last week, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the forecast of economic and social development of Ukraine for 2022-2024. Growth in exports of goods and services in 2022 is projected at 6.5% with a subsequent increase in growth rates to 7.7% in 2023 and to 7.9% in 2024.

In 2020, Ukraine opened 12 new markets for exporting products, approved 35 export certificates and passed two audits of the European Union on the system of assessing state control over the production of fish and poultry meat.

Ukraine in 2020 posted a deficit of foreign trade at US$4.88 billion against US$10.75 billion at the end of 2019, according to the State Statistics Service.

In 2020, the country traded with more than 230 countries and territories around the world and expanded the list of exported goods.

Translation: Akulenko Olena