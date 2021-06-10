On June 3, Ukraine was not included in the list of third countries whose citizens are allowed to enter EU member states.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on the Italian government to re-open borders for Ukrainian tourists.

The minister said about this at a joint press conference with his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio, in the city of Kyiv on June 10, 2021.

Read alsoU.S. eases travel recommendations on some 110 countries, including Ukraine – media"We live in the era of the COVID-19 epidemic, so we have also discussed this topic. And I've asked the Italian government to re-open this country for Ukrainian tourists. We want to see more Ukrainian tourists in Italy, as well as more Italian tourists in Ukraine," Kuleba said in Ukrainian.

Background

On June 3, 2021, the European Union revised the list of third countries whose citizens are allowed to enter EU member states amid the coronavirus epidemic. To date, citizens from Australia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand are allowed to travel to the European Union. The citizens of China may also travel to the EU on the principles of reciprocity. Ukraine was not included in the list again.

