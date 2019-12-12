Ukraine's hryvnia strengthens against U.S. dollar to UAH 23.60 on Dec 12
12:40, 12 December 2019Economy
130 0
Trade on Ukraine's interbank forex market on Wednesday, December 11, closed at UAH 23.54/23.57 per U.S. dollar.
Please Subscribe For Full Access
UNIAN Web subscription
Get a complete information picture of the day by subscribing to UNIAN’s news feeds.
For more information, please call:
+38 (044) 354-28-06
n.tkachenko@pluses.com.ua
If you see a spelling error on our site, select it and press Ctrl+Enter