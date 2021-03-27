The country's national currency remained almost unchanged compared to the previous banking day, March 26, when the official rate was set at UAH 2,796.98 per U.S. dollar.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for March 29 at UAH 2,796.79 per U.S. dollar.

Thus, the country's national currency remained almost unchanged compared to the previous banking day, March 26, when the official rate was set at UAH 2,796.98 per U.S. dollar, according to the NBU website.

The official forex rate against the euro for Monday is fixed at UAH 32.95 per euro – the hryvnia gained eight kopiykas in value since Friday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for March 29:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,796.79 (UAH 2,796.98 as of March 26);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,295.32 (UAH 3,303.37 as of March 26).

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on March 26, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.97/27.99 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 32.97/32.99.

Forex rate for March 26

The National Bank set the official forex rate for March 26 at UAH 27.97 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency weaker by 10 kopiykas.

Reporting by UNIAN