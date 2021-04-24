The country's national currency strengthened by 16 kopiykas.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for April 26 at UAH 27.90 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by 16 kopiykas.

The official forex rate against the euro for Monday is fixed at UAH 33.67 per euro – the hryvnia also strengthened, having gained 14 kopiykas in value since Friday, according to the NBU website.

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for April 26:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,790.14 (UAH 2,806.42 as of April 23);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,367.14 (UAH 3,381.03 as of April 23).

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on April 23, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.90/27.92 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.64/33.66.

Forex rate for April 23

The National Bank set the official forex rate for April 23 at UAH 28.06 to the U.S. dollar, thus the country's national currency remained almost unchanged compared to the previous day, April 22.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila