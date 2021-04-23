The rate against the euro is fixed at UAH 33.81.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for April 23 at UAH 28.06 per U.S. dollar.

Thus, the country's national currency remained almost unchanged compared to the previous day, April 22, when the official rate was set at UAH 28.0576 per U.S. dollar, according to the NBU website.

The official forex rate against the euro for Friday is fixed at UAH 33.81 per euro – the hryvnia weakened, having lost 11 kopiykas in value since Thursday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for April 23:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,806.42 (UAH 2,805.76 as of April 22);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,381.03 (UAH 3,369.86 as of April 22).

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on April 22, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 28.03/28.05 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.76/33.78.

Forex rate for April 22

The National Bank set the official forex rate for April 22 at UAH 28.06 to the U.S. dollar, thus letting the country's national currency weaken by five kopiykas.

Translation: Olena Kotova, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko