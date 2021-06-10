The country's national currency strengthened by nine kopiykas.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for June 10 at UAH 27.09 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by nine kopiykas.

The official forex rate against the euro for Thursday is fixed at UAH 33.02 per euro – the hryvnia also strengthened, having gained nine kopiykas in value since Wednesday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for June 10:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,709.06 (UAH 2,717.64 as of June 9);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,302.48 (UAH 3,311.04 as of June 9).

Retail quotations

The hryvnia bought and sold by currency exchange booths in Kyiv on Thursday morning, June 10, strengthened by five kopiykas against the U.S. dollar, to UAH 27.20 per dollar.

The Ukrainian currency also strengthened against the euro – by five kopiykas, to UAH 33.15 per euro, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

On average, the U.S. dollar is sold for UAH 27.00, while the euro is sold for UAH 32.80.

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on June 9, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.09/27.11 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.03/33.06.

Forex rate for June 9

The National Bank set the official forex rate for June 9 at UAH 27.18 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by one kopiyka.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila