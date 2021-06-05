The country's national currency strengthened by five kopiykas.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for June 7 at UAH 27.29 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by five kopiykas.

The official forex rate against the euro for Monday is fixed at UAH 33.06 per euro – the hryvnia also strengthened, having gained 20 kopiykas in value since Friday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for June 7:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,729.14 (UAH 2,734.49 as of June 4);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,306.35 (UAH 3,325.77 as of June 4).

By 16:00 Kyiv time on June 4, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.26/27.28 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.02/33.04.

Forex rate for June 4

The National Bank set the official forex rate for June 4 at UAH 27.34 to the U.S. dollar, thus the country's national currency remained unchanged compared to the previous day, June 3.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila