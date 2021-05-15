The country's national currency strengthened by two kopiykas.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for May 17 at UAH 27.61 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by two kopiykas.

The official forex rate against the euro for Monday is fixed at UAH 33.48 per euro – the hryvnia weakened, having lost 11 kopiykas in value since Friday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for May 17:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,761.42 (UAH 2,762.73 as of May 14);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,347.81 (UAH 3,337.38 as of May 14).

Forex rate for May 14

The National Bank set the official forex rate for May 14 at UAH 27.63 to the U.S. dollar, thus the country's national currency remained almost unchanged compared to the previous day, May 13.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila