The rate against the euro is fixed at UAH 33.37.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for May 14 at UAH 27.63 per U.S. dollar.

Read alsoNumber of counterfeit banknotes in Ukraine on the rise – National BankThus, the country's national currency remained almost unchanged compared to the previous day, May 13, when the official rate was set at UAH 27.6318 per U.S. dollar, according to the NBU website.

The official forex rate against the euro for Friday is fixed at UAH 33.37 per euro – the hryvnia strengthened, having gained 13 kopiykas in value since Thursday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for May 14:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,762.73 (UAH 2,763.18 as of May 13);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,337.38 (UAH 3,349.53 as of May 13).

Retail quotations

The hryvnia bought and sold by currency exchange booths in Kyiv on Friday morning, May 14, strengthened by two kopiykas against the U.S. dollar, to UAH 27.73 per dollar.

The Ukrainian currency also strengthened against the euro – by 10 kopiykas, to UAH 33.55 per euro, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

On average, the U.S. dollar is sold for UAH 27.55, while the euro is sold for UAH 33.20.

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on May 13, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.54/27.73 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.20/33.60.

Forex rate for May 13

The National Bank set the official forex rate for May 13 at UAH 27.63 to the U.S. dollar, thus letting the country's national currency strengthen by four kopiykas.

Translation: Olena Kotova