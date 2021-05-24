The country's national currency strengthened by one kopiyka.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for May 24 at UAH 27.46 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by one kopiyka.

The official forex rate against the euro for Wednesday is fixed at UAH 33.48 per euro – the hryvnia also strengthened, having gained four kopiykas in value since Friday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for May 24:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,745.72 (UAH 2,746.65 as of May 21);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,347.99 (UAH 3,351.74 as of May 21).

Retail quotations

The hryvnia bought and sold by currency exchange booths in Kyiv on Monday morning, May 24, strengthened by one kopiyka against the U.S. dollar, to UAH 27.58 per dollar.

The Ukrainian currency against the euro remained at the same level – UAH 33.65 per euro, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

On average, the U.S. dollar is sold for UAH 27.35, while the euro is sold for UAH 33.25.

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on May 21, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.42/27.44 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.45/33.47.

Forex rate for May 21

The National Bank set the official forex rate for May 21 at UAH 27.47 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency weaker by five kopiykas.

