The country's national currency weakened by five kopiykas.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for May 21 at UAH 27.47 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency weaker by five kopiykas.

The official forex rate against the euro for Friday is fixed at UAH 33.52 per euro – the hryvnia also weakened, having lost three kopiykas in value since Thursday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for May 21:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,746.65 (UAH 2,741.66 as of May 20);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,351.74 (UAH 3,348.80 as of May 20).

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on May 20, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.46/27.48 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.50/33.53.

Forex rate for May 20

The National Bank set the official forex rate for May 20 at UAH 27.42 to the U.S. dollar, thus letting the country's national currency strengthen by two kopiykas.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko