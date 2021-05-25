The country's national currency strengthened by three kopiykas.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for May 25 at UAH 27.43 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by three kopiykas.

The official forex rate against the euro for Tuesday is fixed at UAH 33.49 per euro – the hryvnia weakened, having lost one kopiyka in value since Monday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for May 25:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,742.81 (UAH 2,745.72 as of May 24);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,349.11 (UAH 3,347.99 as of May 24).

Retail quotations

The hryvnia bought and sold by currency exchange booths in Kyiv on Tuesday morning, May 25, strengthened by three kopiykas against the U.S. dollar, to UAH 27.55 per dollar.

The Ukrainian currency strengthened against the euro – by five kopiykas, to UAH 33.60 per euro, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

On average, the U.S. dollar is sold for UAH 27.35, while the euro is sold for UAH 33.20.

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on May 24, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.42/27.44 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.48/33.50.

Forex rate for May 24

The National Bank set the official forex rate for May 24 at UAH 27.46 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by one kopiyka.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila