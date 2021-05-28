The country's national currency strengthened by two kopiykas.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for May 28 at UAH 27.53 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by two kopiykas.

The official forex rate against the euro for Friday is fixed at UAH 33.57 per euro – the hryvnia also strengthened, having gained 11 kopiykas in value since Thursday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for May 28:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,752.60 (UAH 2,754.61 as of May 27);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,356.93 (UAH 3,367.65 as of May 27).

The hryvnia bought and sold by currency exchange booths in Kyiv on Friday morning, May 28, is set at UAH 27.60 per dollar.

The Ukrainian currency strengthened against the euro – by 10 kopiykas, to UAH 33.70 per euro, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

On average, the U.S. dollar is sold for UAH 27.41, while the euro is sold for UAH 33.35.

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on May 27, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.50/27.52 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.54/33.56.

Forex rate for May 27

The National Bank set the official forex rate for May 27 at UAH 27.55 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency weaker by nine kopiykas.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila