The country's national currency weakened by nine kopiykas.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for May 27 at UAH 27.55 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency weaker by nine kopiykas.

The official forex rate against the euro for Thursday is fixed at UAH 33.68 per euro – the hryvnia also weakened, having lost two kopiykas in value since Wednesday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for May 27:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,754.61 (UAH 2,745.53 as of May 26);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,367.65 (UAH 3,366.43 as of May 26).

Retail quotations

The hryvnia bought and sold by currency exchange booths in Kyiv on Thursday morning, May 27, weakened by three kopiykas against the U.S. dollar, to UAH 27.60 per dollar.

The Ukrainian currency weakened against the euro – by 10 kopiykas, to UAH 33.80 per euro, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

On average, the U.S. dollar is sold for UAH 27.43, while the euro is sold for UAH 33.42.

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on May 26, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.40/27.60 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.40/33.75.

Forex rate for May 26

The National Bank set the official forex rate for May 26 at UAH 27.46 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency weaker by three kopiykas.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila