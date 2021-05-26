The country's national currency weakened by three kopiykas.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for May 26 at UAH 27.46 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency weaker by three kopiykas.

The official forex rate against the euro for Wednesday is fixed at UAH 33.66 per euro – the hryvnia also weakened, having lost 17 kopiykas in value since Tuesday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for May 26:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,745.53 (UAH 2,742.81 as of May 25);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,366.43 (UAH 3,349.11 as of May 25).

EIB to provide EUR 7 mln grant to support infrastructure projects in Ukraine

The hryvnia bought and sold by currency exchange booths in Kyiv on Wednesday morning, May 26, weakened by two kopiykas against the U.S. dollar, to UAH 27.57 per dollar.

The Ukrainian currency weakened against the euro – by 10 kopiykas, to UAH 33.70 per euro, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

On average, the U.S. dollar is sold for UAH 27.38, while the euro is sold for UAH 33.30.

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on May 25, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.46/27.48 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.65/33.67.

Forex rate for May 25

The National Bank set the official forex rate for May 25 at UAH 27.43 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by three kopiykas.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila