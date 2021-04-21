The rate against the euro is fixed at UAH 33.74.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for April 21 at UAH 28.01 per U.S. dollar.

Thus, the country's national currency remained almost unchanged compared to the previous day, April 20, when the official rate was set at UAH 28.0087 per U.S. dollar, according to the NBU website.

The official forex rate against the euro for Wednesday has been fixed at UAH 33.74 per euro – the hryvnia weakened, having lost three kopiykas in value since Tuesday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for April 21:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,800.96 (UAH 2,800.87 as of April 20);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,373.62 (UAH 3,370.99 as of April 20).

By 16:00 Kyiv time on April 20, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 28.00/28.02 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.77/33.79.

Forex rate for April 20

The National Bank set the official forex rate for April 20 at UAH 28.01 to the U.S. dollar, thus letting the country's national currency weaken by three kopiykas.

Translation: Olena Kotova, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko