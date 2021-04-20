The rate against the euro is fixed at UAH 33.71.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for April 20 at UAH 28.01 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency weaker by three kopiykas.

The official forex rate against the euro for Tuesday has been fixed at UAH 33.71 per euro – the hryvnia also weakened, having lost 18 kopiykas in value since Monday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

Read alsoIMF posts hryvnia exchange rate forecast until 2026The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for April 20:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,800.87 (UAH 2,797.83 as of April 19);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,370.99 (UAH 3,352.50 as of April 19).

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on April 19, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.97/27.99 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.66/33.68.

Forex rate for April 19

The National Bank set the official forex rate for April 19 at UAH 27.98 to the U.S. dollar, thus letting the country's national currency weaken by two kopiykas.

Translation: Olena Kotova, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko