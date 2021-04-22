The rate against the euro is fixed at UAH 33.70.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for April 22 at UAH 28.06 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency weaker by five kopiykas.

The official forex rate against the euro for Thursday is fixed at UAH 33.70 per euro – the hryvnia strengthened, having gained four kopiykas in value since Wednesday, according to the NBU website.

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for April 22:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,805.76 (UAH 2,800.96 as of April 21);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,369.86 (UAH 3,373.62 as of April 21).

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on April 21, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 28.11/28.13 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.75/33.77.

Forex rate for April 21

The National Bank set the official forex rate for April 21 at UAH 28.01 to the U.S. dollar.

Thus, the country's national currency remained almost unchanged compared to the previous day, April 20, when the official rate was set at UAH 28.0087 per U.S. dollar.

Translation: Olena Kotova, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko