The official rate against the euro is fixed at UAH 32.99.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for March 18 at UAH 27.70 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency weaker by five kopiykas.

Read alsoExperts predict Ukraine may see inflation accelerateThe official forex rate against the euro is fixed at UAH 32.99 per euro – the hryvnia also weakened, having lost three kopiykas in value since Wednesday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for March 18:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,769.78 (UAH 2,765.25 as of March 17);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,298.53 (UAH 3,296.32 as of March 17).

Retail quotations

The hryvnia bought and sold by currency exchange booths in Kyiv on Thursday morning, March 18, weakened by three kopiykas against the U.S. dollar, to UAH 27.83 per dollar.

The Ukrainian currency also weakened against the euro – by 10 kopiykas, to UAH 33.25 per euro, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

On the average, the U.S. dollar is sold for UAH 27.60, while the euro is sold for UAH 32.85.

Interbank market

By 16:00 Kyiv time on March 17, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.69/27.71 to the dollar, while those against the euro were UAH 32.96/32.98.

Previous forex rate

The National Bank set the official forex rate for March 17 at UAH 27.65 to the U.S. dollar, thus letting the country's national currency weaken by one kopiyka.

Reporting by UNIAN