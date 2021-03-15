The balance of hryvnia loans increased by 0.5% in the second month of 2021.

Bank deposits in the national currency in Ukraine in February 2021 grew by 1.2%, to UAH 832.8 billion (US$30 billion), while deposits in foreign currency shrank by 1.2% in the U.S. dollar equivalent, to US$17.63 billion.

Read alsoNet profit of Ukrainian banks down 38.6% in Jan – RegulatorThe balance of hryvnia loans increased by 0.5% over the period under review, to UAH 604.7 billion (US$21.8 billion), according to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) website.

The balance of loans in foreign currency declined by 1.5% in the second month of 2021, to US$12.178 billion.

Background

The volume of bank deposits in the national currency in Ukraine in 2020 rose by 30.7%, to UAH 838 billion (US$30.2 billion), while that of deposits in foreign currency expanded by 20.4%, to US$17.46 billion.

Reporting by UNIAN