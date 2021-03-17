The rate against the euro is fixed at UAH 32.96.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for March 17 at UAH 27.65 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency weaker by one kopiyka.

The official forex rate against the euro for Wednesday is fixed at UAH 32.96 per euro – the hryvnia also weakened, having lost one kopiyka in value since Tuesday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for March 17:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,765.25 (UAH 2,764.34 as of March 16);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,296.32 (UAH 3,295.23 as of March 16).

Interbank market

By 16:00 Kyiv time on March 16, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.73/27.75 to the dollar, while those against the euro were UAH 33.01/33.03.

Previous forex rate

The National Bank set the official forex rate for March 16 at UAH 27.64 to the U.S. dollar, thus letting the country's national currency strengthen by nine kopiykas.

Reporting by UNIAN