The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for May 12 at UAH 27.67 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by nine kopiykas.

Read alsoAt domestic bonds auction, finance ministry raises UAH 1.4 bln to national budgetThe official forex rate against the euro for Wednesday is fixed at UAH 33.67 per euro – the hryvnia weakened, having lost 18 kopiykas in value since Tuesday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for May 12:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,767.44 (UAH 2,776.41 as of May 11);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,367.28 (UAH 3,349.04 as of May 11).

Retail quotations

The hryvnia bought and sold by currency exchange booths in Kyiv on Wednesday morning, May 12, strengthened by 10 kopiykas against the U.S. dollar, to UAH 27.75 per dollar.

The Ukrainian currency weakened against the euro – by five kopiykas, to UAH 33.75 per euro, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

On average, the U.S. dollar is sold for UAH 27.55, while the euro is sold for UAH 33.30.

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on May 11, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.62/27.82 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.30/33.70.

Forex rate for May 11

The National Bank set the official forex rate for May 11 at UAH 27.76 to the U.S. dollar, thus letting the country's national currency weaken by four kopiykas.

Translation: Olena Kotova