The rate against the euro is fixed at UAH 32.93.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for March 24 at UAH 27.73 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency weaker by four kopiykas.

Read alsoExperts predict Ukraine may see inflation accelerateThe official forex rate against the euro for Wednesday is fixed at UAH 32.93 per euro – the hryvnia strengthened, having gained eight kopiykas in value since Tuesday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for March 24:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,772.95 (UAH 2,768.71 as of March 23);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,293.29 (UAH 3,300.72 as of March 23).

Retail quotations

The hryvnia bought and sold by currency exchange booths in Kyiv on Wednesday morning, March 24, weakened by five kopiykas against the U.S. dollar, to UAH 27.85 per dollar.

The Ukrainian currency also weakened against the euro – by three kopiykas, to UAH 33.15 per euro, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

On the average, the U.S. dollar is sold for UAH 27.65, while the euro is sold for UAH 32.75.

Interbank market

By 16:00 Kyiv time on March 23, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.76/27.78 to the dollar, while those against the euro were UAH 33.01/33.03.

Previous forex rate

The National Bank set the official forex rate for March 23 at UAH 27.69 to the U.S. dollar, thus letting the country's national currency strengthen by three kopiykas.

Reporting by UNIAN