As for the current rate, the analyst expects no noticeable changes this week.

S&P Global Ratings predicts the forex rate of the hryvnia, Ukraine's national currency, to the U.S. dollar will stand at UAH 29.5 to the dollar by late 2021.

"At the same time, the agency notes the hryvnia rate against the U.S. dollar will be UAH 30 by late 2022, UAH 30.5 by late 2023, and UAH 31 by late 2024. Meanwhile, inflation is projected at 7.7% this year, 5.5% in 2022, and 5% each in 2023 and 2024," senior research analyst with the Alpari investment company Vadym Iossub told UNIAN.

The expert said the GDP growth in Ukraine, according to the S&P agency, is projected at 4% in 2021, 3.5% in 2022, and 3% each in 2023 and 2024.

As for the current level of the hryvnia forex rate, the analyst does not expect this week.

"The dollar on the interbank forex market may be traded in a week at about UAH 27.7 to the dollar, while the cash dollar in banks will be traded at about UAH 27.6-UAH 27.8 to the dollar," Iossub said.

Background

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official forex rate for March 22 at UAH 27.72 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency weaker by four kopiykas.

