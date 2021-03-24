The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 155,336.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 1,300 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 1,300 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 49 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on March 24.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 155,336."

According to the city mayor, 731 women aged 18 to 92 and 482 men aged 18 to 99 are among those infected.

Read alsoOver 15,000 Ukrainians vaccinated for COVID-19 in past day – health ministryThe new cases include 42 girls aged one to 17 years and 45 boys aged one month to 17 years.

Klitschko said 137 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 333 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 103,122 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (235), Desniansky district (187), Obolonsky district (187), and Dniprovsky district (184).

The death toll in the city stands at 3,163.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 14,174 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 24, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,565,732.

Reporting by UNIAN