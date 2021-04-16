The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 183,300.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 1,609 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 1,609 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 49 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on April 16.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 183,300."

According to the city mayor, 926 women aged 18 to 91 and 621 men aged 18 to 92 are among those infected.

Read alsoKyiv lockdown extended until April 30The new cases include 32 girls aged one to 17 years and 30 boys aged 10 months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 156 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 371 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 1,156 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 114,396 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (320), Dniprovsky district (294), and Desniansky district (190).

The death toll in the city stands at 4,121.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 17,479 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 16, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,921,244.

Translation: Olena Kotova