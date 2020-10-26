The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 34,362.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 308 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 308 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 13 healthcare workers. There were 15 fatalities," Klitschko said on Telegram on October 26.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 34,362."

According to the city mayor, 168 women aged 20 to 84 and 131 men aged 18 to 91 are among those infected.

Four girls (from nine months to 15 years old) and five boys (from 11 to 17 years old) have tested positive for COVID-19.

Klitschko said 42 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that five people had recovered in the past day.

Read alsoKlitschko in the lead in Kyiv mayoral elections – exit pollIn total, 11,749 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Obolonsky district (83), Desniansky district (44), and Dniprovsky district (43).

The total death toll in the city is 699 cases.

Quarantine in Ukraine: Background

The adaptive quarantine was introduced on August 1. The Ukrainian regions were split into the green, yellow, orange, and red zones depending on hospital load, the average number of PCR and ELISA tests, the ascertainment rate of COVID-19, and daily spread dynamics.

Quarantine-related curbs differ in each zone. The mildest ones are in the green zone, the regions included in the red zone will have to introduce the toughest restrictions.

On October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine by late 2020.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the ministry has no plans to introduce a new lockdown in Ukraine yet.

On October 23, Ukraine redrew the map of COVID-19 quarantine zones and new epidemic zoning took effect on Monday, October 26.

Author: UNIAN