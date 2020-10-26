The review is made every seven days.

The State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies at its extraordinary meeting on October 23 redrew epidemic zones across Ukraine and its decision shall be enforced starting October 26.

The initial report on the new zones came from Minister Oleh Nemchynov.

Quarantine zoning: what you need to know

The new adaptive quarantine rules that divided into four zones came into force on August 3.

On October 13, the Cabinet changed the order and rules of quarantine zoning:

Operations of restaurants and cafes will henceforth be limited (open hours until 22:00) even in the green and yellow zones (exceptions are made only for take-out services);

In the green zone, prohibitions apply to mass, cultural and sports events with more than 50 participants; in the yellow zone – with more than 30 participants, and in the orange zone – with more than 20 participants;

In all regions, sports events will be held without spectators, with the exception of international events – subject to a separate approval by the Ministry of Health.

The state commission will review zoning every seven days. The decision to ease quarantine in a certain region cannot be revised earlier than 14 days.

"Red" zone:

The cities of Volodymyr-Volynskyi and Novovolynsk, Kivertsy district of Volyn region;

Sloviansky district of Donetsk region;

The cities of Berdychiv and Korosten, Berdychiv, Korosten, Luhyny, Lyubar, Chernyakhiv and Chudniv districts of Zhytomyr region;

Perechyn district of Zakarpattia region;

The city of Ivano-Frankivsk and the Tysmenytsia district of the Ivano-Frankivsk region;

The cities of Boryspil, Vasylkiv and Obukhiv, Boryspil and Obukhiv districts of Kyiv region;

The cities of Lysychansk, Rubizhne and Severodonetsk, Belovodsky, Belokurakinsky, Kreminsky, Markivsky, Milovsky, Novoaydarsky, Novopskovsky, Popasnyansky, Svatovsky, Stanychno-Luhansky, Starobilsky and Troitsky districts of the Luhansk region;

Sokal district of Lviv region;

The city of Mykolaiv;

The cities of Bilyaivka, Izmail and Teplodar, Baltic, Berezivsky, Ivanivsky, Ovidiopolsky, Podilsky, Savransky and Tatarbunary districts of Odessa region;

The city of Poltava;

The cities of Rivne, Varash, Dubno and Ostrog, Zdolbuniv and Kostopil districts of Rivne region;

The cities of Sumy and Lebedyn, Sumy district of Sumy region;

The cities of Ternopil, Berezhany, Kremenets and Chortkiv, Borshchiv, Zalishchyk, Koziv, Monastyrysk, Pidvolochysk, Pidhayetsk and Ternopil districts of Ternopil region;

The cities of Kharkiv and Lyubotyn, Bohodukhiv, Zolochiv, Loziv and Pervomaisky districts of Kharkiv region;

The cities of Khmelnytsky, Kamyanets-Podilsky, Netishyn, Slavuta and Shepetivka, Volochysky, Horodotsky, Dunayevetsky, Kamyanets-Podilsky, Krasylivsky, Letychivsky, Starosinyavsky, Teofipolsky and Yarmolynetsky districts of Khmelnytsky region;

The cities of Zolotonosha, Kaniv and Smila, Monastyryshche and Smilyansky districts of Cherkasy region;

The cities of Chernivtsi and Novodnistrovsk, Kelmenetsky, Kitsmansky and Khotynsky districts of Chernivtsi region;

The cities of Chernihiv and Nizhyn, Chernihiv region.

Bans are imposed on: public transport, educational facilities, shopping malls, cafes, and restaurants.

"Orange" zone:

The cities of Vinnytsia, Zhmerynka, Kozyatyn, Ladyzhyn, Mohyliv-Podilskyi and Khmilnyk, Barsky, Bershad, Vinnytsia, Haisynsky, Zhmerynsky, Illinetsky, Kalynivskyi, Kozyatynskyi, Kryzhopilskyi, Lipovetskyi, Litynskyi, Mohyliv-Podilskyi, Pirovakuryivskyi , Teplytsky, Tyvrivsky, Tomashpilsky, Trostyanetsky, Tulchynsky, Khmilnytsky, Chernivtsi, Chechelnytsky, Shargorodsky and Yampilsky districts of Vinnytsia region;

The cities of Lutsk and Kovel, Volodymyr-Volynsky, Gorokhivsky, Ivanychivsky, Kamin-Kashyrsky, Kovelsky, Lokanchynsky, Lutsk, Lyubeshivsky, Lyubomlsky, Manevychi, Ratnivsky, Rozhyschensky, Starovyzhivsky, Turiysky and Shatsky districts of Volyn region;

The cities of Dnipro, Vilnohirsk, Kamyanske, Zhovti Vody, Kryvyi Rih, Manganese, Nikopol, Novomoskovsk, Pavlograd, Pershotravensk, Pokrov, Synelnykove and Ternivka, Apostolovsky, Vasylkivsky, Verkhnodniprovsky, Dniprovsky, Kryvorizky, Krynychansky, Mahdalynivsky, Mezhivsky, Nikopolsky, Novomoskovsky, Pavlogradsky, Petrykivsky, Petropavlovsky, Pokrovsky, Pyatihatsky, Synelnykivsky, Solonyansky, Sofiyivsky, Tomakivsky, Tsarychansky, Shirokivsky and Yuryevsky districts of Dnipropetrovsk region;

The cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Vugledar, Dobropillya, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Myrnohrad, Mariupol, Novogrodivka, Pokrovsk, Selidove, Slovyansk, Soledar and Toretsk, Bakhmut, Velykonovosilkivsky, Volntyva , Nikolsky, Oleksandrivsky, Pokrovsky and Yasynuvata districts of Donetsk region;

The cities of Zhytomyr, Malyn and Novohrad-Volynskyi, Andrushivskyi, Baranivskyi, Brusylivskyi, Yemilchynskyi, Zhytomyrskyi, Korostyshivskyi, Malynskyi, Narodytskyi, Novohrad-Volynskyi, Ovrutskyi, Olevskyi, Popilnyanskyi, Pulynskyi, Radomyshlskyi, Romanyskyi, Romanivskyi, Romanivskyi,Ruzhynsky, and Khoroshivsky districts of Zhytomyr region;

The cities of Uzhhorod, Berehove, Mukachevo, Khust and Chop, Berehiv, Velykobereznyansky, Vynohradiv, Volovets, Irshansky, Mizhhirsky, Mukachevo, Rakhiv, Svalyava, Tyachiv, Uzhhorod and Khust districts of Zakarpattia region;

The cities of Zaporizhia, Berdyansk, Energodar, Melitopol and Tokmak, Berdyansk, Bilmatsky, Vasylivsky, Velykobilozersky, Veselivsky, Vilnyansky, Huliaipilsky, Zaporizhzhya, Kamyansko-Dniprovsky, Melitopolsky, Mykhailivsky, Novomykolaivsky, Pryivsky, Orikhiv , Chernihiv and Yakymiv districts of Zaporizhia region;

The city of Kalush, Halych and Kosiv districts of Ivano-Frankivsk region;

The cities of Bila Tserkva, Berezan, Irpin, Pereyaslav (Pereyaslav-Khmelnytsky) and Fastiv, Borodyansky, Vasylkivsky, Kyiv-Sviatoshynsky, Myronivsky, Pereyaslav-Khmelnytsky, Fastivsky and Yahotynsky districts of Kyiv region;

The cities of Lviv, Boryslav, Drohobych, Morshyn, Novy Rozdil, Sambir, Stryy, Truskavets and Chervonohrad, Brody, Busk, Horodok, Drohobych, Zhydachiv, Zhovkva, Zolochiv, Kamianka-Buzka, Mykolaiv, Mosty, Przemysl, Pustokhiv, Pustokhiv Sambir, Skoliv, Starosambir, Stryj, Turkiv and Yavoriv districts of Lviv region;

The cities of Voznesensk, Ochakiv, Pervomaisk and Yuzhnoukrainsk, Arbuzynsky, Bashtansky, Berezansky, Berezneguvatsky, Bratsky, Veselinovsky, Vitovsky, Voznesensky, Vradiyivsky, Domanivsky, Yelanetsky, Kazankivsky, Kryvoozersky, Mykolaivsky, Novodezhsky and Novobuzky;

The cities of Odesa, Balta, Belgorod-Dniester, Black Sea, Podolsk, and Yuzhne, Anan'iv, Artsyz, Belgorod-Dniester, Bilyaiv, Bolgrad, Velykomykhailivsky, Zakharovsky, Izmail, Kiliysky, Kodymsky, Lymansky, Lyubashivsky, Mykolaivsky Saratsky, Tarutynsky and Shiryaivsky districts of Odesa region;

The cities of Hadiach, Horishni Plavni, Kremenchuk, Lubny and Myrhorod, Velykobagachansky, Gadyatsky, Globinsky, Hrebinkivsky, Dykansky, Zinkivsky, Karlivsky, Kobeliatsky, Kozelshchynsky, Kotelevsky, Kremenchug, Lokhvytsky, Lubensky, Pyzhyshyrsky Reshetylivsky, Semenivsky, Khorolsky, Chornukhynsky, Chutivsky and Shyshatsky districts of Poltava region;

Bereznivsky, Volodymyretsky, Goshchansky, Demydivsky, Dubensky, Dubrovytsky, Zarichnensky, Koretsky, Mlynivsky, Ostrohsky, Radyvylivsky, Rivne, Rokytne and Sarny districts of Rivne region;

The cities of Hlukhiv, Konotop, Okhtyrka, Romny and Shostka, Bilopil, Buryn, Velykopysariv, Hlukhiv, Konotop, Krasnopil, Krolevets, Lebedyn, Lipovodolyn, Nedryhajliv, Okhtyrka, Putivl, Romny, Trodynytskyi-Sudsky districts of Sumy region;

Berezhany, Buchach, Husiatyn, Zbarazh, Zboriv, ​​Kremenets, Lanovets, Terebovlya, Chortkiv and Shum districts of Ternopil region;

The cities of Izium, Kupiansk, Lozova, Pervomaisky and Chuguyiv, Balakliysky, Barvinkivsky, Blyznyukivsky, Borivsky, Valkivsky, Velykoburlutsky, Vovchansky, Dvorichansky, Dergachivsky, Zachepylivsky, Zmiivsky, Izyumsky, Novogytsky, Kogychivsky, Kohychivsky, Pechenehsky, Sakhnovshchyna, Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Shevchenkivsky districts of Kharkiv region;

The city of Kherson, Vysokopilsky and Novovorontsovsky districts of Kherson region;

The city of Starokostiantyniv, Belogorsky, Vinkovetsky, Izyaslavsky, Novoushitsky, Polonsky, Slavutsky, Starokostiantynivsky, Khmelnytsky, Chemerovetsky and Shepetivsky districts of Khmelnytsky region;

The cities of Cherkasy, Vatutine and Uman, Horodyshche, Drabiv, Zhashkiv, Zvenyhorod, Zolotonosha, Kamyansk, Kaniv, Katerynopil, Korsun-Shevchenkivsky, Lysyansky, Mankivsky, Talnivsky, Umansky, Khrystynivsky, Cherkasy, Chylibaynsky, Shyhyrynsky and Chyhyrynsky;

Vyzhnytskyi, Hertsaivskyi, Hlybotskyi, Zastavnivskyi, Novoselytskyi, Putylskyi, Sokyryanskyi and Storozhynetskyi districts of Chernivtsi region; and

The cities of Novgorod-Siversky and Pryluky, Bakhmatsky, Bobrovytsky, Borznyansky, Varvynsky, Horodniansky, Ichnyansky, Kozeletsky, Koropsky, Koryukivsky, Kulykivsky, Mensky, Nizhynsky, Novhorod-Siversky, Nosivsky, Pryluksky, Ripnynsky, Semenivsky, Semenlavsky and Chernihivsky districts of Chernihiv region; and

The city of Kyiv.

Bans are imposed on: hostels and tourist camps; restaurants, nightclubs during night hours; gyms, fitness centers, art and show business facilities (except for those that are able to ensure social distance at one person per 10 square meters); children's vacation camps; mass events with more than 100 participants (one person per 20 sq. m).

"Yellow" zone:

The cities of Bolekhiv, Burshtyn, Kolomyia and Yaremche, Bohorodchany, Verkhovyna, Horodenka, Dolyna, Kalush, Kolomyia, Nadvirna, Rohatyn, Rozhnyativ, Sniatyn and Tlumach districts of Ivano-Frankivsk region;

The cities of Brovary and Bucha, Baryshivsky, Bila Tserkva, Boguslavsky, Brovarsky, Vyshgorodsky, Volodarsky, Zgurivsky, Kagarlytsky, Makarivsky, Polisky, Rokytnyansky, Skvyrsky, Tarashchansky and Tetiivsky districts of Kyiv region;

The cities of Kropyvnytskyi and Oleksandriya, Dobrovelychkivskyi, Dolynskyi, Kompaniivskyi, Kropyvnytskyi, Novoarkhangelsky, Novoukrainsky, Oleksandriysky and Svitlovodsky districts of Kropyvnytskyi region; and

The cities of Hola Prystan and Nova Kakhovka, Beryslav, Belozersky, Velykolepetysky, Velykooleksandrivsky, Verkhnorogachytsky, Kalanchatsky, Nizhny Sirogozsky, Novotroitsky, Oleshkivsky and Chaplynsky districts of Kherson region.

Bans are imposed on: visits to geriatric institutions (except for persons rendering services).

