Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 507 in the past day.

Read alsoSenior health official elaborates on public transportation if Kyiv becomes red zone"In the past day, another 507 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 16 healthcare workers. There were nine fatalities," Klitschko said on Telegram on November 2.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 38,745."

According to the city mayor, 267 women aged 18 to 83 and 188 men aged 19 to 90 are among those infected.

Twenty-five girls (from two months to 17 years old) and 27 boys (from two months to 17 years old) have tested positive for COVID-19.

Klitschko said 38 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 12 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 12,924 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Solomyansky district (89), Holosiyivsky district (84), and Dniprovsky districts (71).

The death toll in the city stands at 787.

Quarantine in Ukraine: Background

The adaptive quarantine was introduced on August 1. The Ukrainian regions were split into the green, yellow, orange, and red zones depending on hospital load, the average number of PCR and ELISA tests, the ascertainment rate of COVID-19, and daily spread dynamics.

Quarantine-related curbs differ in each zone. The mildest ones are in the green zone, the regions included in the red zone will have to introduce the toughest restrictions.

On October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine by late 2020.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the ministry has no plans to introduce a new lockdown in Ukraine yet.

Ukraine's updated epidemic zoning took effect on Monday, November 2.

Author: UNIAN