The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 70,478.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 1,460 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours as of November 30, 2020.

"In the past day, another 1,460 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 62 healthcare workers. There were 13 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on Monday.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 70,478."

According to the city mayor, 783 women aged 18 to 94 and 515 men aged 19 to 89 are among those infected.

Read alsoUkraine's health minister says COVID-19 situation remains toughThe new cases include 99 girls aged 7 months to 17 years and 63 boys aged 9 months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 86 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 88 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 22,843 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Dniprovsky district (256), Podilsky district (230), and Desniansky district (180).

The death toll in the city stands at 1,292.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 9,946 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 30, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 732,625.

Author: UNIAN